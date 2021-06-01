Becerus Premiere New Music Video For "Primeval Ignorantia" From Latest Album "Homo Homini Brutus"

Sicilian death metal band Becerus premiere a new music video for their song “Primeval Ignorantia”, taken from their latest album "Homo Homini Brutus". The record was released in April, 2021 by Everlasting Spew Records (CD, digital downloads and tape editions).



