Drawn and Quartered Premiere New Track "Carnage Atrocity" From Upcoming New Album "Congregation Pestilence"

Drawn and Quartered premiere a new track titled “Carnage Atrocity”, taken from their upcoming new album "Congregation Pestilence". The record will be out in stores July 2nd via Krucyator Productions.

Tells Herb Burke the band’s vocalist and bassist:

“With jagged slashing and frenzied disembowelment, “Carnage Atrocity,” is a neck-snapping orgy of violence that will sear itself upon the mind; a traditional tale of graphic gore from the birth of serial killing, its end vanishing into the mists of the unknown.”