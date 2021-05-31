Oppress Premiere New Song & Music Video "Diadem of Encrusted Discharge" From Upcoming New Album "Regina Mundi"
UK's black metal unit Oppress premiere a new song and music video named “Diadem of Encrusted Discharge”. The track is taken from their impending new album "Regina Mundi", due for release on June 17th.
