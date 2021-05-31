Thron Premiere New Premiere New Lyric Video For "Hosanna In the Highest" From New Album "Pilgrim"

Thron premiere a new lyric video for their song "Hosanna In the Highest" off the band's new album "Pilgrim". The record was released in February by Listenable Records, with the clip being created by Christian Kdrumworm from Ecuador.

Check out now "Hosanna In the Highest" below.



