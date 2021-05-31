Pa Vesh En Premiere New Song "The Eyes Full of Horror" From Upcoming New Album "Maniac Manifest"
Pa Vesh En premiere a new song entitled “The Eyes Full of Horror”. The track will appear on the band’s new effort "Maniac Manifest", which will be unleashed by Iron Bonehead Productions on September 10th.
Check out now "The Eyes Full of Horror" below.
