Interview

Desaster Guitarist Infernal Discusses New Album "Churches Without Saints"

Band Photo: Desaster (?)

When it comes to thrash metal, there has always been two superpowers. Of course, there's the United States, with its legendary Bay Area and East Coast scenes and on the other hand, there's Germany, who produced some of the most iconic names in the genre such as Sodom and Kreator. Like any scene, it changes over time and introduces new names and one band of latecomers who made a name for themselves would be Desaster from Koblenz.

Since releasing their debut album, "A Touch Of Medieval Darkness" twenty five years ago, Desaster has become known as one of the most fierce thrash bands Germany had ever produced, mixing in elements of black metal to create a brutal and blasphemous sound which pierces the ears of all who listen and creating a worldwide fan base. This Friday, Desaster will release their ninth album, "Churches Without Saints," which already sounds as though it's going to be one of the most vicious albums of the Summer. To find out more about the record, we caught up with guitarist Markus "Infernal" Kuschke, to talk about what sets this album apart, German thrash metal, organised religion, blasphemy laws and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.