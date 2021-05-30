Praise the Plague Premiere New Single "Blackening Swarm II" From Upcoming New Album "The Obsidian Gate"
Below you can stream the first single from the forthcoming Praise the Plague album "The Obsidian Gate". The track is called "Blackening Swarm II", with the record being due out July 30th, 2021 on Lifeforce Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Agrypnie Premiere New Track "Wir Ertrunkenen"
- Next Article:
Mental Cruelty Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Praise the Plague Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.