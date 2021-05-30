Agrypnie Premiere New Track "Wir Ertrunkenen" From Upcoming New Album "Metamorphosis"
German post black metal unit Agrypnie premiere a new track titled “Wir Ertrunkenen”, taken from their upcoming new album "Metamorphosis". The record will be released on July 30th via AOP Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Morast Premiere New Music Video For "In Gloam"
- Next Article:
Praise the Plague Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Agrypnie Premiere New Track 'Wir Ertrunkenen'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.