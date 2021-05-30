Morast (Nagelfar, Endstille, Graupel, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "In Gloam'" From New EP "The Palingenesis"
Germany's blackend doom metal outfit Morast premiere a new music video for “In Gloam”, taken from their new EP "The Palingenesis". The effort was released on May 21st by Ván Records/Totenmusik and it’s the first release with the band's new singer Z. (Nagelfar, Endstille, Graupel).
