Exsanguination Premiere New Song "Blood Ocean" From Upcoming Debut Album "Spectral Hymns"
Massachusetts-based death metal band Exsanguination premiere a new song entitled “Blood Ocean”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Spectral Hymns", which will be out in stores June 11 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.
Check out now "Blood Ocean" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Enslaved Premiere New Official Live Video "Fenris"
- Next Article:
Morast Premiere New Music Video For "In Gloam"
0 Comments on "Exsanguination Premiere New Song 'Blood Ocean'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.