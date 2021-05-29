Enslaved Premiere New Official Live Video “Fenris”

Enslaved premiere a new official live video for their track “Fenris“. The clip is taken from their live outing “Chronicles Of The Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)“.

Comments singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:

“‘Fenris‘ was perhaps the first song we wrote that got a massive encore demand, and before we actually had a lot of songs to pick from, we even played it twice during a set… haha. So, since all the songs on the ‘Chronicles of the Northbound‘ set was handpicked and voted for by our fans, it wasn’t a big shock that the grand old wolf was among the chosen ones.

‘Fenris‘ has been present on many of our setlists for pretty close to 30 years now, and it is still a great song for both ourselves to perform and for the audience to absorb. It’s a very energetic song, and its lyrical concept deals with letting the energy flow naturally without trying to enslave (bish!) it. The consequences can be fatal if you keep the wolf in captivity for too long. Let loose your inner wolf, the inevitable tide, and enjoy!”