Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, Goregäng) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Neck Step”
Band Photo: Obituary (?)
Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence, Goregäng) premiere a new music video for their fourth advance track to arrive named “The Neck Step“. It is the final single to be released from the group’s impending debut full-length, “Rat God“, due out June 04th through Listenable Insanity Records.
Bassist Terry Butler commented,
“‘The Neck Step‘ is one of my favorite songs on ‘Rat God‘. It’s a rifftastic, neck-stepping hell-ride, chock-full of devilish hooks!”
