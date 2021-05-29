Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, Etc.) Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Putrid Sunrise”

Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, etc.) premiere a new official music video for the song “The Putrid Sunrise“. That video lands alongside the release of the group’s new album “Sarcoma“.

The band‘s lineup includes guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless/Black Crown Initiate, etc.), ex-Suffocation vocalist Kevin Muller, drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage) and bassist Tim Walker (Entheos).