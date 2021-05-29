Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, Etc.) Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Putrid Sunrise”
Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, etc.) premiere a new official music video for the song “The Putrid Sunrise“. That video lands alongside the release of the group’s new album “Sarcoma“.
The band‘s lineup includes guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless/Black Crown Initiate, etc.), ex-Suffocation vocalist Kevin Muller, drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage) and bassist Tim Walker (Entheos).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Imonolith Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Inhuman Condition (Obituary) Premiere New Video
0 Comments on "Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.