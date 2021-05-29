Imonolith (Threat Signal, ex-Devin Townsend Project, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Angevil”

Imonolith (Threat Signal, ex-Devin Townsend Project, etc.) premiere their new advance track and music video “Angevil“. It will appear on their forthcoming EP “Progressions“, and is the first song to arrive since the band's 2020 debut full-length “State Of Being“.





Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen commented:

“‘Angevil‘ is an aggressive, hard hitting song from Imonolith’s upcoming 2021 EP, ‘Progressions‘. Musically, the song shows a more progressive evolution of the bands songwriting since the release of our debut album, ‘State of Being‘. Lyrically, ‘Angevil‘ is about people who want to portray themselves as good willed, honest people but in all reality their negativity, their egos and lies show their true colours. In short, they want to be angelic but the more negative, dishonourable side always prevails. Hence the song title, ‘Angevil‘.”