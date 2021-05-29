Imonolith (Threat Signal, ex-Devin Townsend Project, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Angevil”
Imonolith (Threat Signal, ex-Devin Townsend Project, etc.) premiere their new advance track and music video “Angevil“. It will appear on their forthcoming EP “Progressions“, and is the first song to arrive since the band's 2020 debut full-length “State Of Being“.
Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen commented:
“‘Angevil‘ is an aggressive, hard hitting song from Imonolith’s upcoming 2021 EP, ‘Progressions‘. Musically, the song shows a more progressive evolution of the bands songwriting since the release of our debut album, ‘State of Being‘. Lyrically, ‘Angevil‘ is about people who want to portray themselves as good willed, honest people but in all reality their negativity, their egos and lies show their true colours. In short, they want to be angelic but the more negative, dishonourable side always prevails. Hence the song title, ‘Angevil‘.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
A Pale Horse Named Death Releases New Song
- Next Article:
Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless) Premiere New Video
0 Comments on "Imonolith Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.