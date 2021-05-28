A Pale Horse Named Death Releases New Song "Believe In Nothing (You Are Lost)"
Band Photo: A Pale Horse Named Death (?)
A Pale Horse Named Death, fronted by former Type O Negative and Life Of Agony drummer Sal Abruscato, has released the first song from their forthcoming album, "Infernum In Terra," named, "Believe In Nothing (You Are Lost)." You can check it out below. "Infernum In Terra" will be released through SPV on September 24th.
Speaking about the song, the band stated: "The song is about feeling lost with your emotions and beliefs with the outside world, you're on the verge of snapping, feeling alone and that’s the moment where you need to dig deep with your self, focus on what makes you feel better, ignore the rest who do not help. In a nutshell believe in your self and you can achieve anything!"
