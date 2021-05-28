Sin Deliverance Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Ultimate Hatred"

Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia-based blackened deathcore band Sin Deliverance premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Ultimate Hatred", which was released May 26, 2021 via Lacerated Enemy Records.

Check out now "Ultimate Hatred" in its entirety below.



