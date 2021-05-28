Cognitive Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eniac”

Cognitive‘s fourth album has been dubbed “Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction” and is scheduled for a July 16th release date by Unique Leader. The track “Eniac” has premiered as the first single from the outing and you can check out a music video for it streaming below.

The band’s guitarist Rob Wharton commented:

“‘ENIAC‘ was one of the first songs written for the new album, and when it was completed we instantly were like this has to be a single. The name ‘ENIAC‘ comes from the first computer, and musically this song we felt has a lot of new elements that are showcased on this album, from some more tech-laden grooves, big chord sections, a ripper solo, and some catchy vocal patterns. And Zen-Beast did an amazing job of making this video come to life to put a cherry on top. We hope you enjoy!”