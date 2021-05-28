At The Gates Premiere New Single “The Paradox”
A second advance track from At The Gates‘ seventh studio full-length “The Nightmare Of Being” has premiered online, streaming via YouTube for you below. The new album itself is due out on July 02nd via Century Media.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Destruction To Release Live Blu Ray In August
- Next Article:
Fuming Mouth Premiere New Single "Devolve"
0 Comments on "At The Gates Premiere New Single 'The Paradox'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.