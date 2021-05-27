Destruction To Release Live Blu Ray "Live Attack" In August; Shares New Video "Mad Butcher"

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

Legendary German thrash metal powerhouse Destruction cements its signing with Napalm Records by smashing an all devastating, neck-breaking "Live Attack" onto the masses! The BluRay/CD live event, including some pre- and after-show bonus content, will be released on August 13, 2021. It follows their latest record, "Born To Perish" (#26 GER album charts), recalling a nearly two hour live stream attack the heavy steamroller unleashed in January this year.

Dive deep into Destruction’s history with the first crushing single and energetic live video for "Mad Butcher," originally released in 1983 as one of the first songs the band ever wrote.

Schmier states:

"‘Mad Butcher’ is one of the first songs we ever wrote, such a classic! I still love to perform it live, it is in my DNA meanwhile, I guess! There are a lot of memories that come along with this track and the history of the band.

"We brought back the double-lead section from the EP version into the solo part; many fans have reacted at that during the live shows, which is really cool! But this DVD will also have some nice surprises, some songs we have not played live in decades…!"

Destruction on their first release with Napalm Records:

"This show at our fave club, the Z7 in Switzerland, was a really special one in the middle of this dreadful pandemic! When we recorded it as a live stream on the 1st of January, it gave us hope back and connected us with the fans worldwide! Many supporters demanded to release it in physical form, so we had to make it happen. The setlist reflects four decades of Destruction with an almost two hour best-of setlist, which includes some really rare live tracks! It was for sure a night to remember… we hope you all enjoy it as much as we did!"

Tracklisting:

1. Born to Perish

2. Death Trap

3. Nailed to the Cross

4. Armageddonizer

5. Tormentor

6. Rotten

7. Mad Butcher

8. Reject Emotions

9. Thrash Till Death

10. Betrayal

11. Sign of Fear

12. Damir’s Shred

13. Inspired by Death

14. Release from Agony

15. Life without Sense

16. Antichrist

17. Invincible Force

18. Under Attack

19. Bestial Invasion

20. The Butcher Strikes Back

21. Curse the Gods

22. Total Desaster

"Live Attack" BluRay bonus content:

Pre-Show

After Show

Live Attack will be available in the following formats:

- 8 Page Digipack BluRay & 2 Audio CD´s bundled with a Destruction t-shirt

- 8 Page Digipack BluRay & 2 Audio CD´s

-3LP Gatefold Marbled GOLD/BLACK - 200 copies with Etching

- 3LP Gatefold Marbled BLUE/BLACK - 300 copies with Etching

- 3LP Gatefold BLACK with Etching

- Full digital album