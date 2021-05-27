Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Germany's Cross Vault
German extreme metal label Iron Bonehead Productions is poised to release the latest release from the dynamic, inspiring and atypical entity known as Cross Vault, a German outfit that’s been forwarding an impassioned, melancholy-fueled doom metal energy since its inception in 2013. The Teutonic doom act’s third full-length album is overflowing with seven tear-inducing tracks that are certain to make an impact upon fans of bands along the lines of Trouble and Solitude Aeturnus. “As Strangers We Depart” is chock-full of instantly evocative doom metal that’s sure to move even the most seasoned of doom-heads. The release proves itself salient because of Cross Vault’s boldness to be vulnerable and melodic in a manner that’s not far removed with what we might hear from pop rock bands.
Songs like “Ravines” crawl forward as much as they strangle the melodic underpinnings that define them. Indeed, there’s a subtle menace throughout “As Strangers We Depart” that’s perhaps deceiving on an overt, surface level. With “As Strangers We Depart,” Cross Vault straddles the fence between classic, eighties-inspired metal and a more contemporary styling of heavy metal that occasionally shows the band’s teeth. It’s not likely that “As Strangers We Depart” will make massive waves, but with that said, many a doom metal fan that’s willing to give Cross Vault a chance will be enriched by the direct, simplistic and powerful melodic doom that the band is able to weld together.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
