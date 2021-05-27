Interview
Bala's Anxela Baltar and Violeta Mosquera Reveals All About New Album "Maleza"
Music has always has its prominent duos, but in recent years metal has started to see their own two piece stars emerge. The likes of Alcest, Mantar, Darkthrone and Satyricon have all achieved success while acts such as Blacklab and Kunz are on the rise. Another duo making waves would be Bala, a frenetic and intense pairing from the Galicia region of Spain, who two weeks ago released, "Maleza," their third full length and first through Century Media.
With "Maleza," now available worldwide, I caught up with both Bala members, Anxela Baltar and Violeta Mosquera, to discuss the record, signing with such a big label, why they feel they work best as a duo and much more. You can check out the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Drift Into Black Premier Full Album
- Next Article:
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Cross Vault
0 Comments on "Bala Reveals All About New Album 'Maleza'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.