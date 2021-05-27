Wormwood Premiere New Music Video "The Archive" From Upcoming New Album "Arkivet"
Sweden's Wormwood premiere their new music video “The Archive”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Arkivet". The record will be released on July 16th by Black Lodge Records.
