Mycelium Premiere New Track "Devoured By Hypomyces" From Upcoming New Album "Scream Bloody Spore"

Scottish death metal unit Mycelium premiere a new track titled “Devoured By Hypomyces”, taken from their upcoming new album "Scream Bloody Spore". The record is due out June 25, 2021 via Coyote Records.

Check out now "Devoured By Hypomyces" below.



