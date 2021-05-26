Scale The Summit Premiere New Song & Video “Jackhammer Ballet”

Scale The Summit premiere their new single and video “Jackhammer Ballet” off their new album “Subjects“, which will be out on June 25th. The track finds Joseph Secchiaroli (The Reign Of Kindo) guesting on vocals.

Numerous guests habe been tapped to guest on the band's impending new album:

“Subjects” (vocal edition):

01 – “Form & Finite” (feat. Mike Semesky of Raunchy)

02 – “Don’t Mind Me” (feat. Garrett Garfield)

03 – “Daggers & Cloak” (feat. Ross Jennings of Haken)

04 – “Dissemble” (feat. Eric Emery of Skyharbor)

05 – “Jackhammer Ballet” (feat. Joesph Secchiaroli of The Reign Of Kindo & Tommy Graven)

06 – “The Land Of Nod” (feat. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)

07 – “A New Way” (feat. Renny Carroll)

08 – “Space Cadet” (feat. Eli Cutting)

“Subjects” (instrumental edition):

01 – “Form & Finite” (Andy James of Five Finger Death Punch)

02 – “Don’t Mind Me”

03 – “Daggers & Cloak”

04 – “Dissemble” (feat. Brandon Ewing)

05 – “Jackhammer Ballet” (feat. Tommy Graven)

06 – “The Land Of Nod”

07 – “A New Way”

08 – “Space Cadet”