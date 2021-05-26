Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single “Run”

Zeal & Ardor have premiere their new single “Run“, which is taken from their forth coming self-titled third studio full-length.

Tells the group’s vocalist/guitarist Manuel Gagneux:

“‘Run‘ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come. It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can.”