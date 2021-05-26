Flotsam And Jetsam Premiere New Single & Music Video “Brace For Impact”

Flotsam And Jetsam premiere their new single and music video “Brace For Impact”. It is the third advance track to arrive from their fourteenth studio album “Blood In The Water“, out June 04th via AFM Records.

Says drummer Ken K Mary:

“We knew we had to come out strong after ‘The End Of Chaos‘. I’m not sure we really believed we could deliver. Those fears, it turns out, were unfounded. The events around us just poured fuel on the creative fires. I’m very proud of this album and the band.”

Explains guitarist Michael Gilbert:

“We weren’t really sure what we had left in the tank, as we put so much work, sweat and blood into the ‘Chaos‘ album. As it turns out, we had plenty to say. With everything that’s happened in the world, the friends we lost this last year, and not being able to perform or tour… you hear all of that in our music. It’s angry, it’s aggressive, and our emotions pour out all over this album.”