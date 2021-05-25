Epitomectomy Premiere New Single "Ripped From The Crematory" From Upcoming New EP "The Epitome Of Fucked"
Pennsylvania-based slamming death metal band Epitomectomy premiere a new single titled “Ripped From The Crematory”. The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "The Epitome Of Fucked", due out in stores later this year.
