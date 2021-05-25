"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Red Fang Premiere New Music Video For "Why" From Upcoming New Album "Arrows"

posted May 25, 2021 at 2:49 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Red Fang‘s premiere the below music video for their track “Why", which will appear on the group’s impendiing new album “Arrows“ due out June 04th.

Says vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam:

“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant. Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”

