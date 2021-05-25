Red Fang Premiere New Music Video For "Why" From Upcoming New Album "Arrows"

Red Fang‘s premiere the below music video for their track “Why", which will appear on the group’s impendiing new album “Arrows“ due out June 04th.

Says vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam:

“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant. Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”