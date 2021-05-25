Bone Cutter (Heavy Heavy Low Low) Premiere New Music Video For “Peckinpah Leather Crackle”
Bone Cutter - featuring several members of Heavy Heavy Low Low - premiere a new official music video for their song “Peckinpah Leather Crackle“, taken from the band’s self-titled debut EP that saw a release late last month. The video was directed by Robbie Racine.
Tells frontman Robbie Smith:
“In a hellish red forest the ghost of Sam Peckinpah twists a cigar made of skin in his toothless mouth. The ghost presents a letter opener and begins to scoop out their eye. Squelches and cackles. The dislodged eyeball is planted in the ground of this place and you are born.”
Adds Racine:
“During quarantine I was desperate to put my time and energy into pretty much anything, I’m glad it was something I didn’t have to pretend to be interested in. Robbie Smith gave me ‘Peckinpah Leather Crackle‘ I can only assume because of our shared love for film. Heavy music about movies is the epitome of my shit.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The CEO (Sevendust) Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Red Fang Premiere New Music Video For "Why"
0 Comments on "Bone Cutter (Heavy Heavy Low Low) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.