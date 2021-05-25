Bone Cutter (Heavy Heavy Low Low) Premiere New Music Video For “Peckinpah Leather Crackle”

Bone Cutter - featuring several members of Heavy Heavy Low Low - premiere a new official music video for their song “Peckinpah Leather Crackle“, taken from the band’s self-titled debut EP that saw a release late last month. The video was directed by Robbie Racine.





Tells frontman Robbie Smith:

“In a hellish red forest the ghost of Sam Peckinpah twists a cigar made of skin in his toothless mouth. The ghost presents a letter opener and begins to scoop out their eye. Squelches and cackles. The dislodged eyeball is planted in the ground of this place and you are born.”

Adds Racine:

“During quarantine I was desperate to put my time and energy into pretty much anything, I’m glad it was something I didn’t have to pretend to be interested in. Robbie Smith gave me ‘Peckinpah Leather Crackle‘ I can only assume because of our shared love for film. Heavy music about movies is the epitome of my shit.”