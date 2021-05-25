The CEO (Sevendust) Premiere New Music Video “Redemption”
The CEO - featuring Sevendust bassist Vince Hornsby - premiere a new official music video for their advance track titled “Redemption“. That single is the title track to their debut album, due out on June 25 through Rat Pak Records.
