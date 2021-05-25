In Dying Arms Premiere New Single & Video “Deathwish”

In Dying Arms premiere a new advance track and lyric video named “Deathwish” streaming below. The band's new lineup includes Noah Williamson (guitar/vocals), Andy Sapinkopf (guitar), and Nate White (drums).

Explains frontman Orion Stephens:

“‘Deathwish‘ is the beginning of a new era for In Dying Arms. We’re coming back after 3+ years with an entirely new line-up and a revamped sound. After our comeback single ‘Cold & Empty‘ last year at the start of Covid, we took the time to finetune and polish the sound. We couldn’t be more stoked to start launching what we’ve been working on for so long.”