Twelve Foot Ninja Premiere New Single & Music Video “Long Way Home”

Band Photo: Twelve Foot Ninja (?)

Twelve Foot Ninja‘s new track “Long Way Home” is the end prize if you manage to complete the recently released video game ‘Brusnik’s Long Way Home‘ (developed by the band’s guitarist Steve “Stevic” MacKay). The music video for the single was also produced by MacKay and is streaming via YouTube below.

Says MacKay of it:

“There’s nothing like a global pandemic to shake the Etch A Sketch. I decided to get addicted to caffeine and throw a year of my life at making a video game…And like chucking a bag of shrunken heads into a Hadron Collider; I’ve never done it before, had no reason to believe I could do it, and didn’t know what would happen if I did…But here we bloody are! We are here, aren’t we?

I assembled a gang of willing rogues to prepare this sacrifice for your enjoyment; in the hope you will be pleased and bless us with your financial support and encouragement to continue. There would be nothing funnier to me than Brusnik becoming a legit game franchise (replete with his own line of rat poison).

Huge thank you to Mathew Chalker who salvaged my code equivalent of when Seth Brundle accidentally merged with his Telepod in The Fly and was a putrid mess on the floor.

Now we have our little syndicate of misfits; help us level up by shouting us a beer; and by that I mean, putting the money that would buy a beer that just gets pissed out…Into something worthwhile, like a rad game.”