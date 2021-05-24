Facelift Deformation Premiere New Song & Video "Geocentric Laceration" From New EP "Path to Retribution"
Hong Kong/Taiwan-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Facelift Deformation premiere a new song entitled “Geocentric Laceration”, taken from their new EP "Path to Retribution", out now via Brutal Mind & Fat Tub of Lard Records
