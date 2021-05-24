"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single & Video “Forlorn”

posted May 24, 2021

The Devil Wears Prada premiere their new track and official music video, “Forlorn” The single follows the band's previous advance tracks “Nightfall” and “Termination” from their new EP "ZII", out now via Solid State Records.


Says singer Mike Hranica:

“Hopelessness is a primary theme to ‘ZII‘ and ‘Forlorn’ really drives that home. While fictitious zombie songs aren’t intended to particularly tug at one’s heart string, ‘Forlorn‘ goes all in at the sense of loss within the zombie apocalypse.”

