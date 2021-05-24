Vrexiza Premiere New Track "Iron Spectres"
Toronto, Ontario-based black metal band Vrexiza premiere a new song entitled “Iron Spectres”, taken from their self-titled demo, which will be out in stores on July 30th via Signal Rex (cassette tape edition).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Song “Forlorn”
0 Comments on "Vrexiza Premiere New Song 'Iron Spectres'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.