The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Embracing Death"

Fairfax, Virginia-based death metal/deathcore trio The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new single and music video “Embracing Death”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Lyrics:

This vile construct consumes all I have to give

Through the gaze of annihilation

I’m embracing death

I’m here for the taking

I’m embracing life and death

Free from this endless pit

Free from suffering that bitter one last breath

I’ve come to realize deception that’s instilled in me

Unsheathe my soul, reject the light of this life and this wicked perception

Condemning this mortal life

We decipher the impeccable violence

embrace the fate that they have catalyzed

Though the test of time has yet to materialize in its morbid shell

I’m becoming so uneasy with the thought of life itself

I refuse to live with inner torment

I reject the life that’s bestowed every ounce of pain buried deep inside

Deemed the life to live

But nowhere near a desire

I have accomplished nothing worth to even feed my desires

Bury me beneath the trees

Maybe finally I can find a moment of peace

Torment

Dead and numb

Relinquish my life and extinguish all the misery

Pushing further among this bleak disease

Shrouded anguish

I’ve come to question every step that I take

I’ve exhausted my breath and I cannot hold on any longer

I’m embracing my own death

I refuse to live with inner torment

I reject the life that’s bestowed every ounce of pain buried deep inside

Deemed the life to live

But nowhere near a desire

I have accomplished nothing worth to even feed my desires

Bury me beneath the trees

Maybe finally I can find a moment of peace

I refuse to live with inner torment

I reject the life buried deep inside

I’m embracing death

(I reject the life, I reject the life)