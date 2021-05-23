The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Embracing Death"
Fairfax, Virginia-based death metal/deathcore trio The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new single and music video “Embracing Death”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Lyrics:
This vile construct consumes all I have to give
Through the gaze of annihilation
I’m embracing death
I’m here for the taking
I’m embracing life and death
Free from this endless pit
Free from suffering that bitter one last breath
I’ve come to realize deception that’s instilled in me
Unsheathe my soul, reject the light of this life and this wicked perception
Condemning this mortal life
We decipher the impeccable violence
embrace the fate that they have catalyzed
Though the test of time has yet to materialize in its morbid shell
I’m becoming so uneasy with the thought of life itself
I refuse to live with inner torment
I reject the life that’s bestowed every ounce of pain buried deep inside
Deemed the life to live
But nowhere near a desire
I have accomplished nothing worth to even feed my desires
Bury me beneath the trees
Maybe finally I can find a moment of peace
Torment
Dead and numb
Relinquish my life and extinguish all the misery
Pushing further among this bleak disease
Shrouded anguish
I’ve come to question every step that I take
I’ve exhausted my breath and I cannot hold on any longer
I’m embracing my own death
I refuse to live with inner torment
I reject the life that’s bestowed every ounce of pain buried deep inside
Deemed the life to live
But nowhere near a desire
I have accomplished nothing worth to even feed my desires
Bury me beneath the trees
Maybe finally I can find a moment of peace
I refuse to live with inner torment
I reject the life buried deep inside
I’m embracing death
(I reject the life, I reject the life)
