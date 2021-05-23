Xael (Nile, Rapheumets Well Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "Srai – The Demon of Erring" From Latest Album "Bloodtide Rising"

Band Photo: Rapheumets Well (?)

Xael (Nile, Rapheumets Well etc.) premiere a new music video for “Srai – The Demon of Erring”, taken from their latest album "Bloodtide Rising", out in stores now via Pavement Entertainment.





Explain the band:

“Imprisoned by the counsel of Tymeer, led by the insidious entity Sen. Darmak ‘cursed with a degrading immortality’ and the Watchers of Xan were presented as an offering to the Sovereign Ruler and rare species collector, Atara Avuniir in exchange for military and economic support. Finding favor with the Queen, the Watchers were integrated into her elite guard where they became renowned for their success. Unforeseen, the Queen fell in love with Darkmak and she would bear to him a son. Vuul Athmar along with the outer planets of the Eiasian-Rim prospered yet the queen harbors a dark secret, an anomaly that threatens the outer-worlds.”

“This video ventures back to tell how the antagonist Darmak of the story ended up with Srai, a deviant entity that some call a demon. It’s pretty much stalking him, but he ends up besting Srai. Unfortunately, the antagonist of the story suffers from an illness that causes him to faint in which he pretty much wakes up in the middle of a ritual with it trying to murder him (though unsuccessful). We were very limited in what we could do during the pandemic but I believe we pulled it off! The song has a mix of thrash, blackened death metal, and symphonic elements. We hope you guys enjoy.”

“In Xael, we are trying to not only create some brutal and primal metal, but cultivate the fusion of storytelling and epic adventures. We are building a multiverse with diverse planets and odd-powerful creatures, taking listeners on a journey. This specific album follows the ‘watchers’ as we are assimilated into the vile and mysterious world of Vuul Athmar. It is a tragic love story turned horror. Musically, we incorporate tribal elements, Asian and traditional folk instruments, and an array of vocals to capture the variety of emotions. Though there was a global pandemic, we worked hard to bring this musical odyssey alive and we are excited to finally share it.”