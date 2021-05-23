Issolei Premiere New Song "he Mantle of Incumbency" From Upcoming MLP "Devouring Current II: Treacherous Ascent"
Trondheim-based Issolei premiere a new song titled "The Mantle of Incumbency". The track is taken from their upcoming MLP "Devouring Current II: Treacherous Ascent", which is forecast for release in August 2021 by Terratur Possessions.
