Mepharis Premiere New Music Video "Before Night Falls" From Upcoming New Album "Eternal Night"
Poznan, Poland-based death/doom metal outfit Mepharis premiere a new music video entitled “Before Night Falls”. The song is a single from the impending album "Eternal Night", which will be released on June 3rd.
Check out now "Before Night Falls" below.
