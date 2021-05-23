"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mepharis Premiere New Music Video "Before Night Falls" From Upcoming New Album "Eternal Night"

posted May 23, 2021 at 1:55 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Poznan, Poland-based death/doom metal outfit Mepharis premiere a new music video entitled “Before Night Falls”. The song is a single from the impending album "Eternal Night", which will be released on June 3rd.

Check out now "Before Night Falls" below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mepharis Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 