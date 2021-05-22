Strangled/VCTMS Premiere Cover Of Slipknot's "Disasterpiece"
Strangled/VCTMS premiere their take on Slipknot's "Disasterpiece", streaming via YouTube for you below. The original track is off Slipknot's 2001 album “Iowa”.
