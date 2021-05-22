Whoredom Rife Premiere New Song "The Curse of the Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Winds of Wrath"
Whoredom Rife premiere a new song entitled “The Curse of the Moon”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Winds of Wrath", which will be out in stores coming November 2021 through Terratur Possessions.
Check out now "The Curse of the Moon" below.
