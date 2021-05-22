Psychosexual (Ex-Five Finger Death Punch) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Torture Never Stops”
Psychosexual premiere their new track and music video “The Torture Never Stops“ streaming below. This track will appear on the group’s new record “Unholy Hymns For The Children“. The album has been pushed back from its scheduled July release date to this fall.
Tells mainman ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer:
“‘The Torture Never Stops‘ is a bit of a heavier track. It’s decent for releasing hate while working out at the gym. Or for the haters, it’s a perfect title and it’s self-descriptive! Enjoy!”
