Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Reticent”
Insomnium‘s new advance track and music video “The Reticent” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells guitarist Ville Friman:
“The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and livelihoods. Hope has been replaced by fear, anxiety and uncertainty. We have all been forced to live our lives in isolation, detached both physically and mentally. This song is about all those feelings. An inner dialogue of hope and hopelessness. During this time, music has been a source of comfort and solace. Something to rely on and return to. And while we have become withdrawn and reticent, our music tolls now ever stronger.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Interloper (Ex-Rings Of Saturn) Premiere New Video
- Next Article:
Psychosexual (Ex-FFDP) Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Insomnium Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.