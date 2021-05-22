Interloper (Ex-Rings Of Saturn) Premiere New Music Video “Idle Years”

Interloper - featuring former Rings Of Saturn guitarist Miles Dimitri Baker and drummer Aaron Stechauner - premiere an official music video for their song “Idle Years“. The band’s new album “Search Party” will be released on June 11th by Nuclear Blast.

Says Baker:

“I am so stoked to have ‘Idle Years‘ out into the world. This is one of my favorite tracks off the record and I not only love the song musically but lyrically as well. It has a really special meaning to me and I feel it represents a lot of things that I have gone through in my life. I hope the listeners can relate to it the way I do and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do.”

Adds singer/guitarist Andrew Virrueta:

“This one gives me a feeling of solitude and nostalgia. I really enjoy this song because of that. Puts me in a specific place in my mind. Hope you love it!”