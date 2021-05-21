Arizona's Sonoran Doom Band Mosara Release Lyric Video For "Majestic XII"

Band Photo: Mosara (?)

Mosara, one of several Sonoran Doom bands from Arizona, release the lyric video for the song "Majestik XII" off their soon to be released self-titled album on Transylvania Recordings on May 28th. "Majestik XII" is one of eight songs that will be included on their debut album that is guaranteed to put any listener in a mood of non-stop self loathing and bleakness.





