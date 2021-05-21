Exclusive
Behind The Horror Release Video Cover Of Sepultura's "Territory"
Behind The Horror from New Jersey are concentrated metal power with an uncompromising sound. The formation was founded by the two brothers Gabriel (guitar) and Lucas (drums) Alves, they laid the foundation for their uncompromising Death 'N Thrash spectacle in 2013 which later became Behind The Horror. Behind The Horror delivered a direct hit with the extended player Burn This Truth with original and own material most recently with the drum video for Resident Evil and the cover version of Nightwish's Wish I Had An Angel, the final proof of their musical versatility and that they can not only convince with their own material, but also lose nothing of their sovereignty with their own interpretations of legendary metal tracks.
With their reinterpretation of "Territory" by the Brazilian thrash gods Sepultura, Behind The Horror pay tribute to their role models and do it in a sensible and appealing way.
Check out "Territory" by Behind The Horror below:
