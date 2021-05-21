Lykhaeon Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Descent Into Ruinous Splendor" From Upcoming New Album "Opprobrium"

Lykhaeon premiere a new song and lyric video called “Descent Into Ruinous Splendor”, taken from their upcoming new album "Opprobrium". The record is set for release by Repose Records on July 21st (DLP, CD, and digital).