Slaughter To Prevail Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video "Baba Yaga" From Upcoming New Album "Kostolom"
Slaughter To Prevail‘s new record “Kostolom” has been scheduled for an August 13th release by Sumerian Records. The band's new single and NSFW music video “Baba Yaga“, has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
