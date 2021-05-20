Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Germany's Eradicator

Germany has been a hotbed of thrash metal for years, whether we are talking about bands like Kreator, Destruction, Coroner or Tankard. The gentleman behind Eradicator have been thrashing like maniacs since 2004, and their approach encompasses the cutthroat aggression of their native land’s thrash metal roots in addition to that reminiscent of the San Francisco Bay Area style along the lines of Exodus and Death Angel. The Teutonic thrashers now return with their fifth album, “Influence Denied,” that’s set for release on July 23, 2021, via Metalville. The 10-song album is overflowing with well-written, intricately composed tracks that are just as catchy as they are aggressive.

The title track storms forth like a bar room brawler ready to throw fists. But songs like “Echo Chamber” include flourishes of passionate and melodic, eighties-styled heavy metal. Frontman Sebastian "Seba" Stöber spouts lyrics that are socially aware with a vocal delivery that’s similar to that of Overkill’s Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. One can only hope that such a band can rise above the oversaturated global metal scene and obtain the listenership that it deserves. In any event, Eradicator is an excellent modern thrash act that is well worth checking out.