Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Germany's Eradicator
Germany has been a hotbed of thrash metal for years, whether we are talking about bands like Kreator, Destruction, Coroner or Tankard. The gentleman behind Eradicator have been thrashing like maniacs since 2004, and their approach encompasses the cutthroat aggression of their native land’s thrash metal roots in addition to that reminiscent of the San Francisco Bay Area style along the lines of Exodus and Death Angel. The Teutonic thrashers now return with their fifth album, “Influence Denied,” that’s set for release on July 23, 2021, via Metalville. The 10-song album is overflowing with well-written, intricately composed tracks that are just as catchy as they are aggressive.
The title track storms forth like a bar room brawler ready to throw fists. But songs like “Echo Chamber” include flourishes of passionate and melodic, eighties-styled heavy metal. Frontman Sebastian "Seba" Stöber spouts lyrics that are socially aware with a vocal delivery that’s similar to that of Overkill’s Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. One can only hope that such a band can rise above the oversaturated global metal scene and obtain the listenership that it deserves. In any event, Eradicator is an excellent modern thrash act that is well worth checking out.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unearthing The Metal Underground: Eradicator"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.