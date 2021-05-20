Interview

Tetrarch Vocalist Josh Fore Discusses New Album "Unstable," Meaning Behind Name And Being Labelled Nu Metal

As time passes, we inevitably see genres and sub-genres experience a renewed appreciation, or a "revival" if you will. Perhaps most notable was the 2000s thrash revival, which was something of a response to the popularity of metalcore at the time, and nu metal before that. However, these two categories have seen something of a comeback themselves in recent years, with younger bands citing the likes of Killswitch Engage, Slipknot and yes, even Limp Bizkit as influences. Whether or not these bands should actually be called nu metal or metalcore is up for debate, leading to the meaningless term "modern metal," but nonetheless, there's some extremely talented groups on the up and perhaps the most prominent of these is Tetrarch.

Hailing from Atlanta, this quartet has been grabbing ears since their debut, "Freak" was released in 2017 and now, finally, their sophomore full length, "Unstable" has been released through Napalm Records. To find out more about the album and the band itself, I caught up with vocalist Josh Fore, who revealed how long the band had been waiting to release the record, the meaning behind the band's name, the lyrics within and how the group feels about being labelled a nu metal band in 2021. You can watch the interview in full below.